India-US trade deal in final stages of detailing: EAM S Jaishankar

WASHINGTON DC: Citing the historic India-US trade deal, which he said is "in the final stages of detailing", External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that a "strong momentum" is evident in the growing engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

The EAM made the comment as he concluded his February 2-4 visit to the United States during which he also participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

"Concluded a productive and positive visit to the US. Thank Secretary Rubio for his warm hospitality," he posted on X.

"The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon. It opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship. Our critical mineral cooperation is also advancing rapidly. Expect engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy in the coming days. Overall, a strong momentum is evident," EAM Jaishankar added.

During the significant visit, the External Affairs Minister also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration.

This included separate meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during which he held wide-ranging discussions on the India-US strategic and economic partnership.

"Delighted to meet US Secretary Rubio this afternoon," Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting. "A wide-ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues."

The discussions with Rubio, he stated, covered multiple pillars of the India-US relationship. "Facets of India - US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology," EAM Jaishankar mentioned.

The discussions also focused on the regional and multilateral dimensions of the partnership. Rubio and EAM Jaishankar concluded their meeting by reaffirming their commitment to expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. They acknowledged that a prosperous Indo-Pacific region remains vital to advancing shared interests.

Jaishankar also met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. "Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today," he said in a separate post.

The External Affairs Minister described the talks as productive. "Had a useful discussion on advancement of India - US economic partnership and strategic cooperation," he said. (IANS)

