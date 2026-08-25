Pabitra Margherita to visit Vietnam, Lao PDR and Palau on August 26

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita will pay an official visit to Vietnam, Lao PDR and Palau from 26 August to 02 September 2026.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet senior leadership of the Government of Vietnam to review the progress in bilateral relationship that was elevated recently to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Party General Secretary and President H.E. To Lam to India. He would also be engaging with the key stake holders and the Indian community.

Afterwards the MoS is to visit Lao PDR on 28-29 August 2026. The visit is in the context of commemoration of 70 years of India-Lao PDR diplomatic relations. He is to exchange views on advancing our close and historic ties and strong development partnership with the Lao PDR. He would review progress in our cooperation projects, including the ones to preserve our shared heritage. He would also interact with members of the Indian community.

India and Mekong region countries share deep civilisational and cultural linkages. Vietnam and Lao PDR are key partners in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. The visit will also underline India’s strong commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality and strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Further, the MoS will undertake a visit to Palau on 01-02 September 2026 to attend the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting with Dialogue Partners, being held as part of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum and related meetings. He will also have high level bilateral engagements with the leadership of Palau. The visit will provide an opportunity for India to engage with the delegations of PIF member states, as well as with other Dialogue Partners on the sidelines of the PIF meetings. The visit is also expected to further strengthen and deepen India’s traditionally close and longstanding partnership with the Pacific Islands Forum and the Pacific Island Countries, including Palau.

This information was stated in a press release.

Also Read: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Felicitates Demow Achievers, Highlights 12 Years of Modi Governance