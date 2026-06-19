India witnessed transformative growth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to diaspora

PARIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has witnessed transformative growth across sectors in the last 12 years and beyond economic growth, the country's journey is about empowering people and transforming lives.

Addressing members of the Indian diaspora here, PM Modi said 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty.

"Over the past 12 years, India's exports have increased 35-fold. The country's mobile manufacturing units have experienced a remarkable 100-fold growth, making India the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer. Fuelled by this rapid progress and development, India now stands as the fastest-growing major economy," he said.

PM Modi said serving the country as an elected PM for 12 consecutive years has been a great privilege of his life

"It is the power of India's democracy that has brought a tea seller to this position. The last 12 years have been a testament to the incredible potential of 1.4 billion Indians. In this period, India's GDP has doubled. The number of airports has doubled. The number of universities has also doubled. Highway construction has doubled," he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

"When I arrived in Nice on June 14th, the first thing I did was participate in the Bharat Innovates program. Today, as I prepare to return from France, I feel as if I have come to the Bharat Connect program. The way you have connected the 21st-century India-France relationship, it is becoming a major strength of our strategic partnership. I bring to you the greetings of 1.4 billion Indian citizens. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for this warm welcome," he said. (ANI)

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