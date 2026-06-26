India won’t sign US trade deal without competitive edge: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

LONDON/NEW DELHI: India will not enter into a trade agreement with the United States unless it secures a clear competitive advantage over rival economies, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Speaking during a two-day visit to London, Goyal said India would only proceed with the agreement once Washington establishes a legal and policy framework that offers Indian exporters preferential market access compared to competing countries. “Until the framework for getting competitive advantage is finalised, we cannot enter into a US deal,” Goyal said, adding that discussions are focused on how the US can create the necessary legal backing to provide India with such an advantage. (IANS)

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