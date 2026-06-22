India, US to hold trade talks this week: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: India and the United States will hold ministerial-level trade talks this week as both countries seek to finalise the framework for the first phase of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) ahead of a key tariff deadline next month, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to arrive here for a two-day visit, during which he will hold discussions with Goyal. The minister told reporters: “For the US trade deal talks, tomorrow my counterpart is coming to Delhi.” (IANS)

Also Read: Piyush Goyal launches UPI in France, boosting seamless digital payments for Indian travellers