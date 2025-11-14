Indian and Mozambique navies hold joint training session at Port Beira

MAPUTO: In another step towards enhancing maritime cooperation between India and Mozambique, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Savitri on Thursday engaged in a joint training session with personnel from the Mozambique Navy at Port Beira in the Southern African country, boosting interoperability for future combined operations.

According to the Indian Navy's spokesperson, the training session included professional discussions on navigational aspects and effective Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, along with hands-on experience in Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) drills, damage control and firefighting exercises.

The personnel from both navies also participated in a joint yoga session and a round of friendly sports, fostering competitive spirit, camaraderie and strengthening bonds both on and off the field.

As a part of the ship's community outreach activities, INS Savitri will welcome visitors onboard, providing an opportunity to showcase operational capabilities and the rich maritime traditions of the Indian Navy. Furthermore, a medical camp will be organised for the local community to reinforce bonds of friendship and goodwill.

The port call will reaffirm the Indian Navy's commitment as a reliable and Preferred Security Partner in the IOR.

