Indian CEC Gyanesh Kumar Meets Bhutan King in Thimphu to Deepen Electoral Cooperation

THIMPHU: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar called on Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu on Monday as he began his three-day visit to the Himalayan kingdom during which he will also join celebrations on country's National Voters' Day.

"His Majesty, The King with the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar. His Majesty granted an audience today to the Indian Chief Election Commissioner, who is on a 3-day visit to Bhutan," King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck stated on Facebook. The visit will further strengthen the close institutional cooperation between the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission of Bhutan, building on their continued engagement, an official statement detailed.

A key engagement during the visit will be the celebration of Bhutan's National Voters' Day at the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law, Paro, on Tuesday, where the CEC would be the Chief Guest, it said. (IANS)

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