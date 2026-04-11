Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar briefs 326 observers for Tamil Nadu polls

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday briefed the 326 Central Observers - General, Police, Expenditure - for the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, stressing the strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. During the review meeting, the CEC also directed prompt action in case of any complaints of violations. He also instructed the Observers to ensure that Elections are held in a festive mood, free and fair, and free of any kind of inducement, intimidation, or violence.

A total of 326 Central Observers and Special Expenditure Observers, along with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, attended the briefing via videoconferencing, the statement said. The CEC addressed the Central Observers along with Election Commissioners S.S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, said a statement. (IANS)

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