Indian Consulate Facilitates Darshan of 300-Year-Old Guru Granth Sahib Manuscript

A team from the Indian Consulate in Scotland on Tuesday held a meet- ing with the University of Edinburgh officials and Gurudwara representatives from Edinburgh and Glasgow to facilitate darshan of the 300-year-old manuscript of Guru Granth Sahib.

“The Consulate team was pleased to join Gurudwara Representatives from Edinburgh and Glasgow, Mrs. Trishna Singh of Sikh Sanjog and University of Edinburgh officials for a coordination meeting to facilitate darshan of the 300-year-old manuscript of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj at Central Gurdwara, Glasgow,” the Consulate General of India in Edinburgh wrote on X.

The manuscript was discovered in the university’s archives in 2020 and has undergone extensive restoration and preservation since then.

“Discovered in the University archives in 2020, the sacred manuscript, once belonging to Maharaja Kharak Singh of Punjab, has undergone extensive restoration and preservation. A meaningful step in preserving and celebrating our shared heritage,” the Indian Consulate noted.

The handwritten manuscript was first displayed for public in November at Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Edinburgh.

“Consul General was honoured to join community members at Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Edinburgh, for the historic first public presentation of a 300-year-old handwritten Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj,” it noted on X.

“A remarkable moment of faith, heritage and community. Grateful to Edinburgh Gurdwara, Sikh Sanjog and University of Edinburgh for bringing this together. The Consulate remains committed to supporting the Sikh community across Scotland through cultural, heritage and community services,” the Consulate added. According to the University of Edinburgh, the Guru Granth Sahib is one of three Sikh scriptures at the University of Edinburgh.

“Formerly in the possession of Kharak Singh, the second Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, it was taken from the fort at Dullewalla in India during its capture in 1848. The scriptures were given to the University by Sir John Spencer Login, who also brought the Koh-I-Noor to Queen Victoria,” wrote Geraldine Dick, the Corporate Communications Manager at the University of Edinburgh in an article published on November 25, 2025. (IANS) \

Also Read: Pakistan denies visas to 92 Indian devotees for Panja Sahib visit: Report