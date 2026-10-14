Indian Embassy Urges Nationals in Saudi Arabia to Stay Indoors Amid Security Concerns

RIYADH: The Embassy of India in Riyadh has issued a comprehensive security advisory for all Indian nationals residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, urging them to prioritise safety and strictly observe official guidelines amid the ongoing security situation.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the Embassy stated in an advisory shared on X.

Addressing the spread of unverified information online, the Embassy strongly cautioned citizens against sharing content related to the incidents. "Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," the advisory noted. (ANI)

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