Indian envoy meets US Senator, appreciates support for Indo-US counter-terrorism efforts

WASHINGTON: India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US Senator Jacky Rosen, lauding her consistent support for enhancing India-US counter-terrorism cooperation and for addressing challenges to regional peace and security, including cross-border terrorism.

He also briefed the Senator on the ongoing India-US trade engagement and the growing bilateral hydrocarbons partnership.

"Had an engaging conversation with Senator Jacky Rosen, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Near East, Central, South Asia and Counter-terrorism Sub-committee. Briefed her on our current trade engagement and increasing bilateral trade in hydrocarbons. We also exchanged perspectives on societal applications of developments in Artificial Intelligence and scope of cooperation between India and the US in this domain," Kwatra posted on X on Wednesday.

"Appreciate her steadfast support for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation between our countries in dealing with challenges confronting regional peace and security, including cross-border terrorism in the region," the post added.

Kwatra also interacted with Ambassador Stuart E. Jones, President of the Middle East Institute, sharing perspectives on recent geopolitical developments in the West Asia region. (IANS)

