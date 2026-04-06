Indian envoy, Yamanashi Prefecture Governor discuss strengthening India-Japan ties

Tokyo: India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, held a meeting with Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki on Sunday, discussing ways to further strengthen partnership between two nations, with a focus on deeper engagement with the Prefecture.

During her visit to Yamanashi Prefecture, Nagma Mallick also attended the Shingen-Ko Festival.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan said, “Ambassador Nagma M. Mallick visited Yamanashi Prefecture and met Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture. They discussed ways to further strengthen India-Japan partnership, with a focus on deeper engagement with Yamanashi.” “During her visit to Yamanashi Prefecture, the Ambassador also attended the Shingen-Ko Festival — the largest Samurai Festival in the world — organized at Kofu City,” it added. (IANS)

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