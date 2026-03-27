France: Jaishankar holds discussions with counterparts from Canada, South Korea and Japan

PARIS: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his counterparts from South Korea, Canada and Japan on the sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in France on Thursday.

During their meeting, EAM Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand discussed advancing bilateral ties and developments in West Asia.

“Continued my conversation with FM Anita Anand to advance our bilateral agenda. Also discussed developments in West Asia,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun and stated that he looked forward to advancing partnership between the two nations.

“Productive meeting with FM Cho Hyun of RoK. Look forward to further advancement of our partnership,” he wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

“Always nice to meet my friend FM Toshimitsu Motegi, this time on the sidelines of G7 FMM,” he posted on X. (IANS)

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