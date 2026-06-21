Indian Foreign Service Officer Vishvas Vidu Sapkal appointed as India’s next envoy to Slovakia

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Service Officer (IFS) Vishvas Vidu Sapkal has been appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Slovakia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. Sapkal, an IFS officer of the 1998 batch, is expected to take up the assignment shortly. He is presently serving as India’s Ambassador to Peru. In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs wrote, “Shri Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (IFS: 1998), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Slovak Republic.” “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” it added. In his previous assignments, Sapkal served as High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, and Consul General of India in Russia’s Petersburg. He has also served in different capacities in Russia, Armenia, Egypt and the US. (ANI)

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