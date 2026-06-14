North Korea blasts South Korea-EU statement on ‘illegal’ military cooperation with Russia

Seoul: North Korea on Saturday blasted a recent joint statement adopted by South Korea and the European Union (EU) that condemned Pyongyang’s military cooperation with Russia, saying it will continue to treat Seoul as “a hostile state.”

In a press statement issued on the state-run Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean foreign ministry said South Korea is “an invariable enemy state obsessed with hostility and confrontation.”

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and EU leaders adopted their joint statement on Wednesday during Lee’s summit talks with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, held at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Yonhap news agency reported. (IANS)

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