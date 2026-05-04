Indian Heritage Centre in Malaysia showcases rare artefacts, cultural legacy

George Town: A newly opened Indian cultural facility in Malaysia is drawing attention for showcasing rare and historically significant artefacts that highlight the depth and diversity of India’s heritage.

The Indian Heritage Gallery and Cultural Centre at George Town in Penang has emerged as a unique space dedicated to preserving and presenting Indian art, traditions, and history to a global audience, particularly the Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

Among its standout exhibits is a traditional Tanjore painting crafted on wood — an art form that is rarely seen outside India. The painting depicts a detailed Hindu wedding ceremony, complete with priests conducting rituals around a sacred fire, alongside musicians and guests, offering visitors a vivid glimpse into classical Indian customs and artistic traditions.

The gallery also features a curated collection of traditional Indian artefacts, including clay statues, antique brass containers, and coins from ancient South Indian dynasties such as the Chola and Chera empires, as reported by The Star.

These exhibits collectively narrate stories of India’s rich civilisational past and its cultural evolution over centuries.

Designed as an immersive storytelling space, the centre aims to educate visitors about Indian heritage through visual displays and artefacts that reflect everyday life, rituals, and artistic expressions from different regions of India. It provides an opportunity for both locals and tourists to engage with Indian culture beyond textbooks and performances. (IANS)

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