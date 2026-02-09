India, Malaysia review bilateral cooperation across full spectrum: MEA

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia marked a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, with both countries reaffirming cooperation across strategic, economic and people-to-people domains. The two leaders assessed progress in areas including trade, investment, defence, security, semiconductors, digital and financial technologies, renewable energy, education, healthcare, culture, tourism and regional and global issues. According to Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran, the talks were followed by the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding in priority sectors. These included cooperation in semiconductors, health and medicine, security, and technical and vocational education.

Institutional collaboration was further strengthened through agreements on governance and disaster response. An MoU was signed between Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission and India’s Central Bureau of Investigation to combat and prevent corruption, along with an agreement on disaster management cooperation. Social security and cultural ties also received a boost with a memorandum between India’s Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Malaysia’s Perkeso, as well as an agreement on audiovisual cooperation. The leaders also witnessed exchanges related to multilateral cooperation, including the renewal of the bilateral MoU on UN peacekeeping. Malaysia additionally handed over the instrument of accession to the International Big Cats Alliance. (ANI)

Also Read: US Envoy to India credits PM Modi, Trump for India-US Deal