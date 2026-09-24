Indian Mission in Pretoria Leads ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Tree Drive for Greener Future

PRETORIA: The High Commission of India in Pretoria on Wednesday organised a tree plantation drive at Amberfield College in South Africa's executive capital as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative under Seva Pakhwada, with Deputy High Commissioner Banu Prakash and mission officials taking part.

"As part of Seva Pakhwada 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive, the High Commission of India, Pretoria, organised a Tree Plantation Drive at Amberfield College, Pretoria. Ms Banu Prakash, Deputy High Commissioner and officials from HCI Pretoria participated in the plantation drive, planting trees as a meaningful contribution towards a greener and more sustainable future," the High Commission said in a post on X. On Saturday, the High Commission of India in Kigali organised a health camp on Saturday as part of Seva Pakhwada, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Rwanda. "Under Seva Pakhwada (17 September - 02 October 2026), the High Commission of India, Kigali, organised a Health Camp in collaboration with Wiwo Hospital and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital on 19th September 2026. (IANS)

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