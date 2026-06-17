Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Joins ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign in Sikkim

Guwahati: The Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, participated in the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at Smriti Ban on 16th June.

The Minister was welcomed by officials of the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim, along with other dignitaries. As part of the programme, she planted a sapling under the programme, which encourages people to honour their mothers through tree plantation while promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Addressing the gathering, Karandlaje commended the Forest and Environment Department for its innovative afforestation programmes and community-driven approach. She particularly praised the ‘Mero Rukh, Mero Santati’ scheme, under which 108 trees are planted in the name of every newborn child, accompanied by a financial deposit for the child's future.

Describing the initiative as visionary, the Minister said it effectively links the growth of children with the growth of trees, fostering environmental responsibility from an early age. She noted that since the scheme’s launch in 2023, nearly 10,000 children have been registered and more than one million trees have been planted across Sikkim.

Karandlaje congratulated the Government of Sikkim and the Forest and Environment Department for the successful implementation of the programme and expressed hope that it would serve as a model for other states.

Referring to the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she urged citizens to plant trees in honour of their mothers and contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future.

The event also saw the participation of Master Tenzin Namsey Bhutia and his mother Sonam Lhamu Bhutia from Bojoghari. A passbook under the ‘Mero Rukh, Mero Santati’ scheme was formally handed over to the child, symbolising the State Government’s commitment to nurturing both its children and the environment.

The event was attended by senior forest officials, including Sonam Choden Bhutia, Kshitij Saxena, Ashish Gurung and Binod Chettri, along with BJP State President D R Thapa, forest department personnel and local residents.