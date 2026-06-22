Indian missions across world hold yoga sessions to mark International Day of Yoga

London: Indian diplomatic missions across the world marked the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21 with large-scale celebrations under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” highlighting yoga’s growing global appeal as a tool for physical, mental and emotional well-being.

In the United Kingdom, the High Commission of India organised a special yoga programme at the Strand in London. Indian High Commissioner P. Kumaran emphasised yoga’s relevance in today’s fast-paced world, describing it as a timeless practice that promotes healthier and more balanced lifestyles while fostering harmony across generations.

In Fiji, India’s High Commissioner Suneet Mehta joined participants at a yoga session held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, where yoga enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the occasion.

China witnessed a major event at the Bund Finance Center in Shanghai, hosted by Consul General Pratik Mathur. Around 400 participants, including diplomats, academics, yoga practitioners, members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India, took part in the programme. Alongside yoga demonstrations, the event featured cultural performances, Indian classical music and the launch of a book on yoga’s role in personal well-being and preventive healthcare.

In Brunei Darussalam, members of the diplomatic corps, Bruneian nationals, yoga enthusiasts and the Indian community participated in celebrations organised by the Indian High Commission. High Commissioner Ramu Abbagani highlighted yoga’s ability to promote health, happiness and inner balance. An Ayurveda corner was also set up during the event.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh organised a yoga session attended by yoga enthusiasts, cultural personalities, members of the Indian diaspora and prominent figures from Bangladeshi society.

In Sri Lanka, the High Commission of India held a large yoga event at Independence Square in Colombo, attended by ministers, parliamentarians, dignitaries and yoga practitioners from across the country.

Japan recorded one of the largest overseas gatherings, with more than 2,100 people participating in a yoga session at Tsukiji Hongan-ji Temple. Despite rain, participants joined enthusiastically alongside India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick. (IANS)

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