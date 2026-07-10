Indian Navy assumes key anti-submarine warfare leadership role in US-led RIMPAC 2026

HAWAII: Indian Navy’s P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft has assumed key anti-submarine warfare leadership role at the Rim of the Pacific Exercise - RIMPAC 2026 as the sea phase of the exercise begins.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said that its P-8I LRMR aircraft and contingent of participating personnel continued active engagement with partner navies through mission planning, technical preparations, operational briefings and professional exchanges.

“This is the first time that Indian Navy is discharging the role of Deputy Commander Task Force for Theatre-level Anti Submarine Warfare during the exercise,” the statement said.

The deployment reaffirms Indian Navy’s commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific while enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness and operational cooperation with partner navies, the Indian Navy underlined in a previous statement. (ANI)

Also Read: Government appoints Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as new Indian Navy Chief