Government appoints Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as new Indian Navy Chief

New Delhi: The Government has appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the new Chief of Naval Staff, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is scheduled to retire from service on May 31.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumed charge as the 34th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on July 31 last year.

The Flag Officer was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 01, 1987, and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island.

A recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash; the missile corvette INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, according to the Ministry of Defence.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of training across the Indian Navy.

The Ministry said that Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was also instrumental in establishing the Indian Naval Safety Team, which oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy. He then headed the Work Up Organisation of the Navy as Flag Officer Sea Training, and was later appointed Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.

After commanding the Sword Arm, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, the Flag Officer was Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, Controller of Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at NHQ. Prior to his current assignment, he served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and an MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi; MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University; and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University. (IANS)

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