Indian rescue operations save lives, provide medical aid in Sri Lanka

Colombo: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have carried out extensive rescue and relief operations across several parts of Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a series of updates on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the progress of the operations.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu update. NDRF teams in Action. The @NDRFHQ personnel carried out rescue operations in Kochikade, Puttalam and Badulla areas of Sri Lanka."

"Operation Sagar Bandhu update. Relief efforts continue in Sri Lanka through Mi-17 helicopters of @IAF_MCC. Evacuated 34 citizens, including children, from Kotmale to Colombo. They also distributed medical aid and food supplies."

Earlier on Monday, EAM Jaishankar shared that INS Sukanya entered Trincomalee with relief materials.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Swinging into swift action, India has helped its neighbour with HADR operations, rescue, and relief efforts to provide aid and assistance to the country.

At least 334 people have been confirmed dead, while 370 remain missing in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, Daily Mirror reported on Monday, citing Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC). (ANI)

