India's Filter Coffee Ranked Second Best Coffee In Global Coffee List

NEW DELHI: India's famous 'Filter Coffee' has risen to fame and has garnered global recognition as it has bagged second spot on the esteemed 'Top 38 Coffees In The World' list.

TasteAtlas - a popular food and travel guide platform - recently released the global rating, celebrating the country’s brewed aromatic beverage.

‘Cuban Espresso’ has topped the list, followed by 'South Indian Coffee' in the second position.

'Cuban Espresso', also referred to as Café Cubano or Cafecito, is a type of espresso that traces its origins to the island nation of Cuba.