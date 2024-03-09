India's Filter Coffee Ranked Second Best Coffee In Global Coffee List
NEW DELHI: India's famous 'Filter Coffee' has risen to fame and has garnered global recognition as it has bagged second spot on the esteemed 'Top 38 Coffees In The World' list.
TasteAtlas - a popular food and travel guide platform - recently released the global rating, celebrating the country’s brewed aromatic beverage.
‘Cuban Espresso’ has topped the list, followed by 'South Indian Coffee' in the second position.
'Cuban Espresso', also referred to as Café Cubano or Cafecito, is a type of espresso that traces its origins to the island nation of Cuba.
This popular drink consists of a sweetened espresso (traditionally with natural brown sugar) prepared using dark roast coffee and sugar. The sugar is added while the coffee is being brewed and vigorously mixed with a spoon into a creamy foam. It is brewed in either a stovetop espresso maker or in an electric espresso machine.
Meanwhile, Indian filter coffee is brewed using a simple and effective coffee filter machine. The process involves boiling water in a vessel, called a "decanter", and adding the finely ground coffee powder to the filter.
Thereafter, the coffee is brewed slowly which results in a rich and flavorful beverage.
This unique preparation of coffee is very popular in South India, where many people have developed an addiction for filter coffee, which is not just a beverage but a part of the culture and tradition.
In the southern part of India, many people resort to setting up the filter overnight so that they have freshly brewed coffee ready in the morning. This concoction is mixed with warm milk and sugar and is served in a small glass-like tumbler made of steel or brass.
Here is the list of top 10 coffees in the world, as ranked by TasteAtlas:
1. Cuban Espresso (Cuba)
2. South Indian Coffee (India)
3. Espresso freddo (Greece)
4. Freddo cappuccino (Greece)
5. Cappuccino (Italy)
6. Turkish Coffee (Turkiye)
7. Ristretto (Italy)
8. Frappe (Greece)
9. Eiskaffee (Germany)
10. Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Vietnam)