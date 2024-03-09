Assam: PM Modi Takes Elephant And Jeep Safari At Kaziranga National Park

KAZIRANGA: In a landmark moment for the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first PM of India to embark on an elephant and jeep safari within Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning.

His venture into the wild started with an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range within the park and it was followed by a jeep safari in the same vicinity.

Park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials accompanied PM Modi during his historic visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to reflect on his wonderful experience at Kaziranga.