Assam: PM Modi Takes Elephant And Jeep Safari At Kaziranga National Park

KAZIRANGA: In a landmark moment for the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first PM of India to embark on an elephant and jeep safari within Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning.
His venture into the wild started with an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range within the park and it was followed by a jeep safari in the same vicinity.
Park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials accompanied PM Modi during his historic visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Prime Minister took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to reflect on his wonderful experience at Kaziranga.
“This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one-horned rhinoceros," PM Modi wrote on X.
PM Modi was mesmerized by its rich bio-diversity and was also impressed by its aura so much so that he urged people to “experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam".
He also showered praise on the wildlife paradise by saying that "Kaziranga is a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam."
Meanwhile, the jeep safari and elephant rides were suspended in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9 due to Prime Minister's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam.
However, the safaris in other categories remained unaffected by the high-profile visit.
Notably, PM Modi’s visit is important not only to the state government but also to the forest department. It marks his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and it promotes global recognition of the state.
Stressing the significance of PM Modi’s visit, Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowari asserted that it would highlight the world-famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.