India’s new envoy to Bangladesh arrives in Dhaka via Petrapole-Benapole border crossing

Dhaka: India’s High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, arrived in Dhaka on Friday through the Petrapole-Benapole border crossing between the two countries.

The envoy, accompanied by his wife Minal Trivedi, was welcomed by the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pawan Badhe, upon arrival.

Sharing the visuals of Trivedi’s arrival through the land route on the social media platform X, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said, “A warm welcome to High Commissioner-designate H.E. Mr Dinesh Trivedi and Madam Mrs Minal Trivedi to Bangladesh. HC designate crossed over to Bangladesh at the Petrapole-Benapole border checkpoint today, where he was received by Deputy High Commissioner Mr Pawan Badhe.” The move symbolically underscored the “central importance” of border connectivity in Bangladesh-India bilateral relations, with the newly designated Indian High Commissioner seeking to further strengthen ties between the two neighbours, local media reported. Speaking to reporters at Benapole, Trivedi stressed the close people-to-people connections between the two countries. “First of all, only one priority: that between the people of Bangladesh and the people of India. We both are brothers and sisters. It’s our dreams, and the dream is common. Same sky, same breeze, and same issues. So, we can’t go wrong. All you need is love and affection, and all problems get sorted out,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted him as saying. (IANS)

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