India Will Raise Concerns Over Hindus’ Plight in Bangladesh: Shantanu Thakur

Correspondent

Shillong: Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur on Friday said the Government of India would formally raise concerns with Bangladesh over reports of atrocities against minority Hindus, asserting that New Delhi remains committed both to protecting the rights of persecuted communities and maintaining constructive relations with its eastern neighbour.

Addressing mediapersons in Shillong, Thakur said India would urge the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and rights of Hindus residing in the country, stressing that members of the minority community should not be forced to leave their homeland.

"Hindus are facing bad situations in Bangladesh, and we are going to request the Bangladesh Government stop this," he said.

Calling the situation "unfortunate", Thakur said, "This is unfortunate; we can request that those who are Hindu living in Bangladesh will not be pushed here because they have the right to live in Bangladesh. The minority Hindus are facing a bad situation out there. We are going to request Bangladesh government to please stop it."

Referring to India's citizenship policy concerning migrants who entered the country on grounds of religious persecution, the Union Minister said the Centre had already taken steps to provide legal protection to eligible individuals under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"It is totally unfortunate that atrocities against Hindus are happening in Bangladesh, but our government has given the opportunity to those who came from Bangladesh due to religious pressure; we are going to give them citizenship. Therefore, our Home Ministry came up with a gazette to give them the citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act who came prior to 31st December 2014," he said.

On the issue of border management and the slow pace of fencing work along certain stretches of the India-Bangladesh border, including sectors in Meghalaya, Thakur said construction efforts have encountered challenges in unfenced areas situated near the zero line.

"While putting the fencing in the unfenced border at the zero line sector, we faced hindrance from the Bangladeshi people, and this caused difficulties in fencing these borders. When this becomes mutual and Bangladesh considers it, we can build fencing on the border. Generally it will be done step by step," he said.

Despite the challenges, Thakur underscored New Delhi's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Bangladesh, describing the neighbouring country as a friendly partner with whom India seeks deeper cooperation in trade, connectivity and regional development.

"The Government of India is trying to build up a healthy relationship with Bangladesh and improve trade. India always considers Bangladesh a friendly neighbour, and we will continue to try to maintain it. Wherever there are problems, these will be solved in the coming days. Our motive always is to have a better relation with Bangladesh," he added.

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