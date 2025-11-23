Indonesia declared Polio-free by World Health Organisation

JAKARTA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared the end of Indonesia's poliovirus type-2 outbreak, marking a major milestone in the country's public health efforts after years of low vaccination coverage. The announcement came on 19 November after no poliovirus was detected in children or the environment since June 2024.

According to the Ministry of Health, nearly 60 million additional doses of polio vaccine were administered nationwide as part of the emergency response, as per the WHO.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin credited the achievement to the dedication of healthcare workers, the cooperation of parents, and support from global partners, according to WHO.

"We have managed to stop the spread of polio in Indonesia thanks to the dedication of our health workers, commitment of parents and communities to get the children vaccinated and the support of our partners. Every child deserves protection. We must keep working to make sure polio does not return by ensuring all children receive complete age-appropriate polio immunisations," he said. (ANI)

