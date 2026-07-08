Indonesian Medal of Honour recognises PM Modi’s leadership in strengthening ties: MEA

JAKARTA: The 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honor was conferred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday in recognition of PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship, Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A tribute to the India-Indonesia friendship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honor by President Prabowo Subianto. This is the highest honor of Republic of Indonesia. It has been awarded in recognition of PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship and furthering unity, continuity and prosperity of Indonesia. PM dedicated the honour to the people of India and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia." (ANI)

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