‘Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable’: India slams Pakistan’s Defence Minister over remarks on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: India has slammed Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his recent statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Seychelles’ highest environmental honour, with government sources describing him as “mentally unstable” and what his holding the post revealed about the current situation of Pakistan.

“That Khawaja Asif is mentally unstable is a known fact. That he could be entrusted with his current responsibility says much about today’s Pakistan. Clearly, he has no day job and passes time by making silly comments on matters of which he has little knowledge. Envy is always a bad motivation, particularly so from someone steeped in hate speech,” a government source told IANS. India’s response came after Asif raised questions over PM Modi receiving Seychelles’ highest environmental honour. (IANS)

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