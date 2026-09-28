INS Sudarshini departs Alexandria, Egypt after port call

CAIRO: Indian Naval Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini set sail from Egypt's Alexandria after concluding its port call, which included cross-training with the Egyptian Navy, professional interactions, and cultural engagements.

During the stay in Egypt's Alexandria, the ship hosted India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh Reddy and local dignitaries. INS Sudarshini arrived at Alexandria on September 23, as part of her ongoing Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition. Alexandria Naval Base's Commander, Rear Admiral Mohamed Abdel Aziz, along with representatives of the India Embassy, warmly received it upon its arrival. The port call marks the ship's second visit to Alexandria during the deployment. "INS Sudarshini set sail from Alexandria, Egypt, following a port call featuring cross-training with the Egyptian Navy, professional interactions and cultural engagements," the Indian Navy posted on X.

"The ship hosted Ambassador Suresh Reddy and local dignitaries. The engagements fostered mutual understanding and further strengthened bonds of friendship between the two Navies," it added. The 10-month Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition commenced from Kochi on January 20, with INS Sudarshini scheduled to cover approximately 22,000 nautical miles across 18 ports in 13 countries. Since the start of the voyage, the three-masted barque has traversed the Arabian, the Red, and the Mediterranean Seas, undertaken a transit of the Suez Canal, and participated in France's prestigious maritime festival Escale a Sete maritime festival, according to the Ministry of Defence. (IANS)

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