INS Trishul Strengthens India-Egypt Maritime Ties with Port Call at Safaga Naval Base

CAIRO/NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trishul has concluded its port call at Safaga Naval Base in Egypt as part of ongoing operational deployment, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The port call further reinforced the growing India-Egypt defence and maritime partnership , in the backdrop of the 11th India-Egypt Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting held in Cairo in April 2026.

The 11th JDC meeting provided an institutional framework for advancing defence commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation signed in September 2022, following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.

"During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Trishul called on RAdm MD Abd El Maksoud, Commander, Red Sea Naval Base, Egypt. Discussions covered maritime security in the Gulf of Suez and the strategic significance of the Red Sea. The ship's crew also visited Egyptian Naval Ship ENS Port Said (976), gaining insights into its operational capabilities and the best practices followed by the Egyptian Navy," read a statement issued by the ministry.

"The visit further featured reciprocal interactions between personnel of the Indian and Egyptian navies, along with joint diving training activities. These professional engagements provided opportunities for exchange of operational experience, sharing of Best Practices and furthering mutual understanding between the two navies," it added. (IANS)