Interim government in Bangladesh to be sworn in Thursday night: Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman

Dhaka: Bangladeshi Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said Wednesday that an interim government, headed by Nobel Laureate and noted economist Muhammad Yunus, will be sworn in on Thursday night.

Addressing the media in Dhaka, the Army Chief said that the situation across the country is improving significantly and normalcy would return within the next three-four days.

He said that the interim government, likely to be sworn in at 8 pm local time on Thursday, will have an advisory council of 15 members. General Waker-Uz-Zaman also mentioned that he has spoken with Prof Yunus.

"I felt very good talking to him. It seemed to me that he is very eager to do this job. I am certain he will be successful in taking us to a democratic process, and that we will benefit from it," The Daily Star quoted the Army Chief as saying.

The Bangladesh Army Chief mentioned that those involved in the crimes committed over the past few days "will not be spared" and legal action would be taken against them, the newspaper reported. Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin had dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday after the resignation of the former Prime Minister on Monday. (IANS)

