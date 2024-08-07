Pakistan Voices Strong Support for Bangladesh Amid Crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan showed solidarity with the people of Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country following violent protests demanding that she should step down.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan stated that they were hopeful about the future as it is believed that the Bangladeshi people will demonstrate their resilience and unity.

“The resilient spirit and unity of Bangladeshis will bring them to a harmonious future,” read an excerpt from the statement.

In addition, Pakistan expressed its hope for restoration of peace and normalcy.