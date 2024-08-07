Pakistan Voices Strong Support for Bangladesh Amid Crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan showed solidarity with the people of Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country following violent protests demanding that she should step down.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan stated that they were hopeful about the future as it is believed that the Bangladeshi people will demonstrate their resilience and unity.
“The resilient spirit and unity of Bangladeshis will bring them to a harmonious future,” read an excerpt from the statement.
In addition, Pakistan expressed its hope for restoration of peace and normalcy.
The association between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been strained since long ago, especially during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. Execution of opposition leaders by her further aggravated differences, hampering SAARC regional cooperation.
This is in 2016 when Bangladesh alongside India boycotted SAARC summit which still remains unheld since then. With recent political changes in Bangladesh, there’s speculation about possible shifts in diplomatic relations.
After the ousting of Hasina by violent student protests, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has been named chief adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government.
As a result of bitterness in public sector job quotas, about 300 people were killed and thousands got hurt during the unrest.
However, Dhaka Tribune states that Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin resigned on Wednesday. In October 2020 he was appointed as the 16th attorney general of Bangladesh replacing Mahbubey Alam who died from Covid-19. Also, he had held positions such as president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
The violent protest occurred in July when students took part in various demonstrations in towns across Bangladesh demanding an end to job quotas for descendants of those involved in the war of independence back in 1971.
Demonstrations turned into riots within a very short time. On August 4, Dhaka and other cities saw another wave of anti-governmental protests.
