International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran’s Natanz Site attacked, no radiation spike reported

Vienna: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday said that Iran has informed that Natanz nuclear site was attacked, adding that no increase in radiation levels outside the site has been reported so far.

In a post on X, the United Nations nuclear watchdog stated, “The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report.”

The Natanz nuclear facility is one of Iran’s key nuclear installations and has previously been at the centre of international concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The post further stated that the IAEA Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has reiterated the need for restraint amid rising tensions, warning of the risks associated with military actions near nuclear sites.

“IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident,” the post added. (ANI)

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