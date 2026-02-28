Bangladesh: Awami League raises alarm over rising attacks on journalists

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Awami League expressed grave concern over a sharp rise in criminal cases, arrests, intimidation and physical attacks against journalists across the country since the political transition on August 5, 2024, citing reports by domestic and international watchdogs.

The party highlighted warnings from media groups that the trend risks eroding press freedom at a critical political juncture in Bangladesh. "When Bangladesh underwent political transition on 5 August 2024, journalists were on the streets documenting protests, clashes and uncertainty. Months later, many found themselves not just reporting the news - but becoming part of it," said the Awami League.

Citing a report published by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), the party noted that between August 5, 2024 and November 1, 2025, at least 1,073 journalists and media workers were affected by attacks, threats, detention, legal action or harassment across 476 documented incidents.

The Awami League also referred to a public statement by Bangladesh's Editors' Council on February 25, urging the newly formed Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government to withdraw what it called "false and harassing cases" against journalists filed since August 2024. (IANS)

Also Read: Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) condemns courtroom ‘misconduct’ in Barishal