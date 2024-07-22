International pressure builds on China for human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet

HAGUE: Human rights advocates have stressed the need for solidarity and measures to ensure accountability for human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet, requiring urgent international attention and action.

The situation in Xinjiang and Tibet is seen as a humanitarian crisis, and human rights activists have emphasized the need for support for independent investigations for human rights violations.

United Nations bodies, including the Human Rights Council, have repeatedly raised concerns and called on China to allow independent observers’ access to Xinjiang to investigate allegations of human rights violations.

Governments and parliaments of various countries, including Canada and the United States, have made statements and passed resolutions condemning China's actions in Xinjiang and Tibet. These actions underscore international concern and solidarity with affected communities. In 2009, the Canadian Parliament had also passed a non-binding motion declaring China's actions against Uyghurs in Xinjiang as genocide.

Recently, in a groundbreaking ruling, the Court of the Citizens of the World (CCW) delivered a verdict against China for its alleged perpetration of genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang (East Turkistan) and Tibet.

The tribunal, convened in the Hague, Netherlands, from July 8 to 12, marked a significant moment in international justice as it addressed accusations of systematic atrocities committed by Beijing.

Representatives of the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE), speaking on behalf of the Uyghur and Tibetan communities, welcomed the tribunal's decision as a pivotal step towards accountability.

ETGE underscored the historical context of East Turkistan as an area with aspirations of independence, now subjected to what they describe as Beijing's relentless campaign to suppress dissent and assimilate the region into a unified Chinese nation.

ETGE took to X, and stated, “The Judge underscored that international law mandates the recognition of the right to self-determination. He concluded that China systematically planned and executed acts of genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping is directly responsible for the crimes. The Judge further highlighted that the ongoing Uyghur Genocide is a "continuous vigorous attack aiming to completely annihilate the Uyghur community.”

During the hearings, harrowing testimonies from survivors and experts painted a bleak picture of life in Xinjiang, where reports of mass internment camps, forced labour, and coercive assimilation have drawn global condemnation.

Similar accusations were levied against China’s policies in Tibet, where Tibetan culture and autonomy have long been targets of Chinese state control. The findings of such tribunals can have significant moral and political weight, influencing public opinion, international diplomacy, and calls for accountability.

While the CCW may not have the enforcement power of a national court or an international judicial body, its rulings can contribute to the broader discourse on human rights and potentially spur further action by other entities, including governments and international organisations. (ANI)

Also Read: Amid China’s assertiveness, US pledges cooperation with Japan, South Korea for regional peace

Also Watch: