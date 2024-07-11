Meghalaya News

Meghalaya Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of JN stadium incident

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident in JN Stadium on July 9 when some labourers engaged to renovate the complex were assaulted by some persons.
Shillong: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident in JN Stadium on July 9 when some labourers engaged to renovate the complex were assaulted by some persons.  The commission has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district to submit a detailed report within two weeks. It has been reported that during a check conducted by volunteers of the Khasi Students’ Union at the JN stadium workers were allegedly assaulted. According to a technician from Delhi named Sonu, all labourers were asked to stand in queue. He went there to find out the reason. He said while standing in a queue he was assaulted by the KSU members and got a chipped tooth. A driver from Pune, who was waiting for goods to be unloaded near the stadium, said he was slapped and forcefully asked to go to the ground.

