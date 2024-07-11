Meghalaya Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of JN stadium incident

Our Correspondent

Shillong: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident in JN Stadium on July 9 when some labourers engaged to renovate the complex were assaulted by some persons. The commission has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district to submit a detailed report within two weeks. It has been reported that during a check conducted by volunteers of the Khasi Students’ Union at the JN stadium workers were allegedly assaulted. According to a technician from Delhi named Sonu, all labourers were asked to stand in queue. He went there to find out the reason. He said while standing in a queue he was assaulted by the KSU members and got a chipped tooth. A driver from Pune, who was waiting for goods to be unloaded near the stadium, said he was slapped and forcefully asked to go to the ground.

