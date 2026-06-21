Iran Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

TEHRAN: As the Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue despite the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Fars news agency, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters made the move, citing the lack of implementation of the first clause of the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran criticised Israel’s actions in Lebanon, recognising them as a “relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire,” Fars reported.

“In view of the flagrant bad faith and breach of covenant by America regarding the failure to implement the first clause of the end-of-war agreement, and in reaction to the relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the brutal massacre and displacement of hundreds of thousands of the oppressed people of this land, and also in light of the occupying Zionist forces’ refusal to withdraw from the lands of southern Lebanon, it declares that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to the passage of vessels,” the agency wrote in a post on X.

Calling this the first response, Iran said it will take “subsequent steps” if the MoU’s terms are breached further, Fars reported. (ANI)

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