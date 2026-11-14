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Iran cautions nations against aiding US-Israeli military actions, citing international law

Iran warned countries against providing military or logistical assistance to the United States for its operations against Tehran, saying any such support would be considered a hostile act and make the countries concerned responsible for aggression against the Islamic Republic.
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TEHRAN: Iran warned countries against providing military or logistical assistance to the United States for its operations against Tehran, saying any such support would be considered a hostile act and make the countries concerned responsible for aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei issued the warning in a post on X, invoking international law and the United Nations Charter to caution governments against becoming involved in the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

“A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs (Korean proverb),” Baqaei said, warning countries against supporting Washington's military actions. (ANI)

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