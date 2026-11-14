Iran cautions nations against aiding US-Israeli military actions, citing international law

TEHRAN: Iran warned countries against providing military or logistical assistance to the United States for its operations against Tehran, saying any such support would be considered a hostile act and make the countries concerned responsible for aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei issued the warning in a post on X, invoking international law and the United Nations Charter to caution governments against becoming involved in the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

“A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs (Korean proverb),” Baqaei said, warning countries against supporting Washington's military actions. (ANI)