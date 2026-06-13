Iran condemns US attack on commercial vessels that killed three Indian sailors

Tehran: Iran on Friday condemned the US attacks on commercial vessels with Indian crew members, which resulted in the death of three Indian nationals, terming the incidents as “clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and state piracy”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei offered condolences to the families of the deceased Indian sailors and urged the international community to hold the US accountable for its “lawless conduct”.

“The brutal US attacks on Indian commercial vessels, which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy.

We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government,” Baqaei posted on X.

“The international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation,” he added. (IANS)

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