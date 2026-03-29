Iran conflict exposes limits of China’s geopolitical power in Middle East: Report

BRUSSELS: The conflict involving Iran in the Middle East exposes a fundamental limitation of China's strategy in the region - economic penetration does not guarantee geopolitical power. For years, Beijing has pursued expansion through trade, investment, and energy partnerships while avoiding the military commitments required for regional security management, a report has stated.

"Unlike the United States, which for decades structured the region's security through military alliances and a strong military presence, Beijing has pursued a different path. China's approach combines economic investments, energy agreements, and selective diplomatic mediation - a strategy that in some ways resembles the concept of indirect power found in the strategic teachings of Sun Tzu: 'Influence can expand without direct confrontation,' a report in Brussels-based 'EU Reporter' detailed.

"The military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, however, threatens to disrupt this carefully constructed balance. Beyond the confrontation with Tehran, the war affects deeper geopolitical dynamics and brings back into focus a longstanding but decisive element of international politics: the power of military force," it added.

According to the report, the question that arises is not only about the future of the Middle East but also whether this conflict could alter the strategic environment in which China tries to assert its influence in the region.

"Over the past decade, China has steadily expanded its economic and diplomatic presence in the Middle East, turning the region into an important pillar of its broader global strategy. Unlike the United States, whose influence has traditionally relied on military alliances and security arrangements, China's approach has been largely based on economic cooperation, investment, and diplomatic engagement," it mentioned.

"Energy security is a key driver of China's presence in the region. As the world's largest importer of crude oil, China depends heavily on energy supplies from the Persian Gulf. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq are among the major suppliers supporting the Chinese economy, making regional stability critical for Beijing's long-term energy needs," it stated.

The report asserted that China has emphasised expanding economic influence and diplomatic engagement in the Middle East, while avoiding direct military involvement that has long defined Western policies in the region. (IANS)

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