Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday defended its actions in response to the US attacks as the country's right to self-defence and urged regional countries to stop the US from using their territory and military bases for actions against Iran, local media reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry criticised the US for the recent attacks on areas along Iran's southern coast, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. The ministry said that the Iranian forces attacked US Patriot air defence systems and drone and missile launch platforms at two regional bases used for supporting attacks against Iran.

The ministry said that Iran was targetting sources and infrastructure supporting the US actions and held Washington responsible for the regional consequences of its use of force.

It stressed that allowing the US to use regional territory and facilities for attacks against Iran could be seen as an act of aggression in accordance with international law, IRNA reported. The ministry said that Iran has so far shown restraint and only attacked US military bases and assets in those countries and warned of a decisive response to any renewed aggression against Iran. (IANS)