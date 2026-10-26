Iran: Destroyed US drone over southern port city

TEHRAN: Iran's Army announced on Sunday that its air defence forces have intercepted and destroyed a US drone over the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

The army said its air defence systems shot down the drone, the 54th US drone Iran has intercepted in the past few months, according to a statement published on its website.

Earlier this week, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that its air defence forces shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz, Xinhua News Agency reported.

US President Donald Trump has warned that American forces could launch another round of military strikes against Iran if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with Washington, signalling that further military action remains an option despite his claims that Iran has already suffered a decisive defeat.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree. If they're smart, they'll just say, let's get down to business," Trump told supporters at a Republican campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday. The remarks came as the President sought to portray the military campaign as successful while keeping pressure on Tehran to accept an agreement that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump did not outline the conditions Iran would have to meet to prevent another round of military action.(IANS)