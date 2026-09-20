Iran: Essential goods supply unaffected by claims of ‘enemies’

TEHRAN: Ali Zeinivand, Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs and the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said Saturday that the country has no concerns about the supply of essential goods despite the "enemies' propaganda."

Owing to the high volume of imports of essential goods, the country is currently facing a shortage of storage facilities and has called on the private sector to provide assistance, Zeinivand said at a press conference in Tehran, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. "Iran's people should not be concerned about the supply of essential goods and impacted by the enemies' false propaganda. We are working optimally in this area," he said. Zeinivand, however, acknowledged the rise in domestic product prices, noting that the country's officials are adopting measures to resolve the issue, Xinhua News Agency reported. (IANS)

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