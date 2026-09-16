Trump claims Iran ‘desperate’ for quick deal, predicts oil prices will ‘drop like a rock’ after war

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that Iran wants to strike a deal with Washington "quickly and badly", asserting that global energy costs will fall rapidly once the conflict resolves, while taking credit for blocking Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump addressed the geopolitical landscape, international energy flows, domestic defence manufacturing, and domestic inflation. Trump stated that Tehran is eager to secure an agreement, noting that Washington is evaluating whether to begin negotiations.

"The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

In another post, Trump attributed domestic price increases to former President Joe Biden, claiming that current oil prices remain lower than during the previous administration and emphasising that US actions prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

"I hope everyone realises that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by “TRUMP.” Even Oil was higher under Biden than it is right now, and we prevented Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon! With the temporary exception of Oil, prices are coming down sharply, and Oil will drop like a rock as soon as the Military Conflict with Iran is over, and that will not be long. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added. (ANI)

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