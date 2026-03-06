Iran fires fresh missiles at Israel, IDF says air defence intercepting attacks

TEL AVIV: Iran launched another wave of missiles toward Israel on Thursday, according to the Israeli military and Iranian state media, setting off air raid sirens in multiple locations, including Tel Aviv.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Israeli military noted that the latest barrage followed a pause of more than seven hours in hostilities.

"The Israeli Air Force has identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the military said in a statement, adding that air defence systems were actively working to intercept the incoming projectiles.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB also confirmed that missiles had been fired toward Israel.

Amid the escalating confrontation, Iranian state media reported that more than 1,000 people have been killed in Israeli and US strikes that began last weekend.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran had pursued diplomatic avenues to avert war but was compelled to respond after what he described as "American-Zionist military aggression."

Addressing leaders of neighbouring Gulf countries, he emphasized that Iran respected their sovereignty and maintained that regional security should be ensured through collective cooperation. (IANS)

