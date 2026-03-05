Iran-Israel War Day 5: Iranian Warship Sunk, 2,000 Targets Hit, Strait of Hormuz Closed

The war between Iran, Israel, and the United States escalated sharply on its fifth day, with military operations spreading across the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, and now into the eastern Mediterranean — drawing in NATO member Turkey for the first time.

An Iranian government agency confirmed that at least 1,045 people have been killed in Iran since the war broke out on Saturday. The US military death toll stands at four, with the Pentagon identifying the fallen soldiers as Captain Cody A. Khork, Sergeant Declan J. Coady, Sergeant 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, and Sergeant 1st Class Nicole M. Amor.