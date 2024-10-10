Iran has become ‘force of destruction’ throughout world using its oil and gas money: Israel

Jerusalem: Israel has said that Iran has become a force of destruction throughout the world using the oil and gas money it has, and the country is currently fighting for its life because its plans are failing consistently.

While speaking to ANI on the ongoing crisis in the West Asia, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alex Gandler said, “Iran is heavily involved in terror attacks in Lebanon as well as in Syria. It has become a force of destruction throughout the world using the oil and gas money that it has. It’s fighting for its life at the moment because its plans are failing: Hamas has failed in Gaza, Hezbollah is failing in Lebanon, and the Houthis are failing in Yemen.”

Gandler said that Tehran could have used its oil and gas to support and uplift its people, however, it rather chose to strengthen up proxies across the Middle East.

The Israeli government spokesperson said, “Iran is a failed state with a terrible economy with a nonfunctioning Army. They have a rocket system in order to shoot at us, but what they really have are proxies. They’ve building these proxies for years.”

“This oil and gas-rich nation that could have taken all that money in order to support its citizens and make their lives better has used it all in order to strengthen up proxies all over the Middle East, but not just through the Middle East - we’ve seen Iran go abroad with terror attacks in Bulgaria, in Argentina,” he said.

“All the plans and the infrastructure that they had built for the one day they wanted to destroy Israel are failing...” the spokesperson further added.

The Deputy spokesperson further claimed that there are multiple powers which are trying to attack Israel, and they are all controlled by Iran.

“The countries from outside the region and from inside the region understand that what is happening is that Iran is attacking Israel either by rockets or by proxies - it’s destabilizing, not just the situation in Israel, we’re talking about a regional war that has been going on for the past year...” Gandler told ANI.

“It’s not just us who are under attack. Everyone understands that either the seas or under attack by Yemeni Houthis or in the air where planes can fly when rockets are being shot by Iran’s Hezbollah completely destabilizing both Syria and Lebanon. There are multiple powers that are trying to attack Israel, all controlled by Iran and defended by a coalition of states that are like-minded in their understanding of the situation of destabilization by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Following the October 7 attack, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas, vowing to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

According to Gaza health ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war. The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea. (ANI)

Also Read: Israel 'Unlikely To Hit Iran's Nuke Sites' But May Target Military Bases

Also Watch: