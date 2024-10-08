Israel 'Unlikely To Hit Iran's Nuke Sites' But May Target Military Bases

TEHRAN: Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, reports have emerged suggesting that Israel is unlikely to strike Iranian nuclear sites in retaliation to Tehran's ballistic missile attack.

Instead, the Jewish state, which was hit by a barrage of missiles last week, is likely to target military installations or intelligence or leadership targets.

If Iran decides to strike back, then the Israelis could launch an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. However, former and current senior Israeli officials have raised serious doubts as to whether the IDF has the capability to inflict serious damages to the nuclear program.