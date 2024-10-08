Israel 'Unlikely To Hit Iran's Nuke Sites' But May Target Military Bases

TEHRAN: Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, reports have emerged suggesting that Israel is unlikely to strike Iranian nuclear sites in retaliation to Tehran's ballistic missile attack.
Instead, the Jewish state, which was hit by a barrage of missiles last week, is likely to target military installations or intelligence or leadership targets.
If Iran decides to strike back, then the Israelis could launch an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. However, former and current senior Israeli officials have raised serious doubts as to whether the IDF has the capability to inflict serious damages to the nuclear program.
Several other experts have also stated that Iran's nuclear program is very well-protected as the facilities are dug deep well below the ground level, penetrating down to hundreds of meters.
To add to it, the Israeli munitions do not have the ability to penetrate that deep into the ground, thereby posing no real threat to the underground sites some of which are deeply embedded beneath the surface while the others are nestled in the mountains.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden had also urged Israel to exercise restraint and refrain from hitting the nuclear sites in Iran.
